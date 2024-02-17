WINDSOR
Windsor

Arson in Wheatley under investigation by Chatham-Kent authorities

Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
One man has been arrested after police say a fire was intentionally set inside an apartment.

Police said, around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, someone started a fire in an apartment building on Erie Street North.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, firefighters were able to put the blaze out and contain it to a single unit.

However, several other units were evacuated Saturday morning because of smoke in the building.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set. Police arrested one man at the scene who remains in custody, pending a bail hearing.

The unit where the fire occurred sustained smoke and water damage. A damage estimate has not been released.

Officials said there are no injuries to report.

However “several” of the units on the building's second floor are uninhabitable and those tenants are being “put up at local hotels with the assistance of Victim Services and the Canadian Red Cross,” according to Const. Ken Muir.

