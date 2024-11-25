'Fail to remain' being investigated in Tecumseh
An increased police presence in Tecumseh reported over the weekend was the result of a ‘fail to remain’ collision.
Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, OPP were dispatched to a vehicle rollover collision involving a passenger vehicle on Lanoue Street near Rygate Drive.
According to police, an SUV struck another parked vehicle and rolled over. The only person in the vehicle fled the scene on foot and police searched the area extensively but did not find the person.
After investigating, police learned the SUV was reported stolen from an address in Windsor.
Driver description
- White male
- Approximately 5'9" tall
- Wearing dark clothing
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information, who may have seen this vehicle prior to the collision, who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
