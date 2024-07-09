Arrests made in Chatham after reports of people canvassing for work

WINDSOR
    Police in Chatham-Kent have made two arrests after reports that a man and a woman were canvassing the area of William Street north in Chatham for concrete work opportunities.

    Around 9 p.m. on Monday, police were sent to the area and were able to find the man and woman.

    According to police, the woman was wanted for failing to attend court in relation to a September 2023 assault investigation and the man was wanted by police in Chatham-Kent, Owen Sound and Saugeen Shores.

    A 51-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges of fraud and a 31-year-old woman was arrested and is facing an assault with a weapon charge.

