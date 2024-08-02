WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Arrest made in assault and theft investigation

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor police has made one arrest following an incident on Thursday night.

    Around 9 p.m., officers were called to a report of a man with a weapon in the area of Riverside Drive East and Marentette Avenue.

    Officers said someone had seen a man riding a bike that was recently stolen from a business.

    “When the person approached the suspect and showed him a photo of the bicycle as proof of ownership, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim,” said police on X.

    “The suspect then took $40 from the victim and fled the scene.”

    Officers arrested the suspect nearby.

    A man is now facing charges for assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Pentagon chief revokes plea deal with three Sept. 11 suspects

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices, according to a memorandum signed by Austin on Friday.

    Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani booted from bankruptcy after fee dispute resolved

    A U.S. judge formally ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy on Friday — a move that lets sexual harassment, defamation and other lawsuits proceed against him stemming from his past work for former President Donald Trump — following a two-week delay precipitated by his failure to pay certain legal fees.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News