Arrest made in assault and theft investigation

The Windsor police has made one arrest following an incident on Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers were called to a report of a man with a weapon in the area of Riverside Drive East and Marentette Avenue.

Officers said someone had seen a man riding a bike that was recently stolen from a business.

“When the person approached the suspect and showed him a photo of the bicycle as proof of ownership, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim,” said police on X.

“The suspect then took $40 from the victim and fled the scene.”

Officers arrested the suspect nearby.

A man is now facing charges for assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime.