    • Arrest made, charges laid after weekend assault in Harrow

    The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    One person has been charged following an investigation in Harrow over the weekend.

    Around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, OPP were called to an address on Queen Street in Harrow where they found two people in a fight.

    According to police, one man was injured and taken to hospital to be treated.

    A heavy police presence in the town cleared around 10 p.m. when one person was taken into custody without incident.

    A 41-year-old man from Essex has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

