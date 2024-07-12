Vet clinic at Windsor/Essex County Humane Society temporarily closed

The veterinary clinic at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has suddenly closed its doors due to what they are calling "unforeseen circumstances".

Members of the public who showed up Friday seeking service for their pets were turned away. The veterinary clinic at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has suddenly closed in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Director of development Scott Brush emailed a “humane society services update” statement to CTV News on Friday.

“We have had to temporarily cease veterinary operations, as our veterinarian is presently away from the workplace. We are working to develop an interim plan for coverage until our veterinarian returns, following which, business will resume as usual,” said Brush.

The web page and all social media pages for the clinic have been taken down and the message on the front door says medical services offered to the public are temporarily suspended.

The humane society website is encouraging pet owners in need of medical records to call (519) 966- 1118 or email clinic@windsorhumane.org.

Brush said the society's adoption and protection services are continuing uninterrupted.

The long-time executive director for the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society Melanie Coulter was fired last week.

Interim executive director Rob Moroz has been named by the board.