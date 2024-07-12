Windsor invests $1 million into cricket pitch at Derwent Park

WINDSOR
    The City of Windsor has invested $1 million into the first phase of construction for a full-size cricket pitch at Derwent Park.

    This investment follows a contribution of $100,000 for the design phase of the project in 2022.

    “Cricket in Windsor is expanding at a fast pace,” said Eniyavan Subramanian, treasurer and director of the Windsor Essex Cricket League (WECL). “WECL started in 2018 with just six clubs. In 2024, close to 30 clubs participate in the league.”

    “While we have interest from additional clubs, we have been unable to accommodate more players as a result of all cricket grounds operating at full capacity.”

    Subramanian added the new pitch will allow to expand the league.

    Phase one will include the installation of the cricket pitch with fencing, player benches, and irrigation. The entire project will be finished in six phases.

    The city said phases two to six will include:

    Phase two: Installation of a path around the cricket pitch and access to the parking lot, wayfinding signage, solar lighting, and benches

    Phase three: Cricket field lighting, batting/practice cages, shade for player benches, cricket pitch lighting and additional wayfinding signage

    Phase four: Two washroom buildings with dressing rooms, picnic tables, a patio area, and a storage area

    Phase five: Updated parking lot

    Phase six: Widening and upgrading of trails and solar lighting

    Upon completion, more than $7.5 million will have gone into Derwent Park.

    "The construction of the City of Windsor's first full-size cricket pitch is a testament to our dedication to Building Windsor's Future by promoting healthy and active living for our residents," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "Through investing in growth, Derwent Park will become a hub for an increasing number of cricket enthusiasts and a beautiful green space for everyone to enjoy."

    Derwent Park is located between Forest Glade Driver and the E.C. Row Expressway.

