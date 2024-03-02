WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Person arrested after 'active investigation' in Harrow

    File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    There was an increased police presence in Harrow Saturday due to an 'active investigation.'

    Police said there was no threat to public safety during their investigation. 

    An individual was taken into police custody as of 10:12 a.m., according to OPP. 

