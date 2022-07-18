'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted after downtown Windsor shooting

Windsor police have charged one man with attempted murder and are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after a shooting downtown Windsor.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue on Sunday at 2:30 a.m.

One person was injured and is currently in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say one person was quickly apprehended in connection with the investigation. Through investigation, officers have determined that this is not a random act and there is no concern for public safety.

Officers obtained a description of two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting. After a brief foot pursuit, one of the suspects was located and arrested in the 400 block of University Avenue.

A firearm and ammunition were located and seized as evidence.

Alex Matti, 27, from London, Ont., is charged with:

Assault

Possess Restricted Firearm without a license

Pointing a Firearm

Attempted Murder x2

As a result of the investigation, a second suspect has since been identified, and a warrant has been issued.

Ahmed Al Shammari, 32, from Windsor is wanted on the following charges:

Possess Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace

Carry Concealed Weapon

Possess Restricted Firearm without a license

Possess Restricted Firearm knowingly without a license

Al Shammari is described as a Middle Eastern male 6'02", 260 lbs full beard, black short hair, and brown eyes.

Investigators are seeking any information on the whereabouts of this man. Police say Al Shammari is considered armed and dangerous. If you observe this male do not approach, call 911 immediately.