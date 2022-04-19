'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in Forest Glade shooting investigation

Windsor police have identified the outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a Forest Glade bowling alley.

Officers were called to a bowling alley in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive for a report of a large group of people fighting on Saturday, April 9 at 1 a.m.

Police say five men suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds. All five victims have been treated and released from hospital.

Police have made several arrests in relation to the shooting but are still searching for 22-year-old Fernando Anthony Ratcliffe. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Ratcliffe is described as a Hispanic man, about 5’2”-5’5” around 170 lbs. He has ‘Ratcliffe’ tattooed on his right forearm and was last seen wearing a yellow/brown coat with black sleeves, a grey hooded sweater underneath, a black facemask and a blue baseball hat with white “L.A.” written on the front.

WINDSOR POLICE SERVICE NEWS RELEASE



***UPDATE*** Bowling Alley Shooting - Outstanding Suspect Wantedhttps://t.co/6V8wnoyeGn



Call us or @CStoppers with any information.



Suspect considered ARMED & DANGEROUS. Call 9-1-1 immediately if seen. pic.twitter.com/DYG2ub7MCc — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 19, 2022

Police say Ratcliffe is wanted for five counts of attempted murder, discharge of firearm recklessly and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous as the firearm is still outstanding, police say.

Police have already arrested three suspects believed to be directly involved in the shooting and have arrested two others for accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Ratcliffe. Anyone who is aware of his whereabouts is requested to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.