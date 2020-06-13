Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Approximately 200 boats pushed off from Macray Harbour in Michigan for the Presidents birthday
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 4:55PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, June 13, 2020 5:25PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hundreds of people joined in on a 'boat parade' along the Detroit River to celebrate President Donald Trump's 74th Birthday on Sunday.
Approximately 200 boats pushed off from Macray Harbour in Michigan around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Boats joined in the parade as they travelled past the Ambassador Bridge.
Many of the boats flew flags with the words, 'Trump 2020'.
With files from Sijia Liu
RELATED IMAGES