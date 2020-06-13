WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hundreds of people joined in on a 'boat parade' along the Detroit River to celebrate President Donald Trump's 74th Birthday on Sunday.

Approximately 200 boats pushed off from Macray Harbour in Michigan around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Boats joined in the parade as they travelled past the Ambassador Bridge.

Many of the boats flew flags with the words, 'Trump 2020'.

With files from Sijia Liu