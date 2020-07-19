Advertisement
Windsor screams for ice cream: city among top 10 Canadian cities searching for the summer treat
Published Sunday, July 19, 2020 5:06PM EDT
Two ice cream cones are seen in this stock photo. (Daria Shevtsova/Pexels)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- With the hot summer days in full swing, it’s no surprise search trends in Canada have spiked for ice cream.
Sunday marked national ice cream day so Google Canada released the trends around Canadian habits when it comes to the summertime staple.
Windsor ranked second in the top 10 cities searching for ice cream, with Markham taking the number one spot.
The most searched flavour in Ontario is vanilla.
The country’s most searched ice cream type is ice cream cake.