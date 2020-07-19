WINDSOR, ONT. -- With the hot summer days in full swing, it’s no surprise search trends in Canada have spiked for ice cream.

Sunday marked national ice cream day so Google Canada released the trends around Canadian habits when it comes to the summertime staple.

Windsor ranked second in the top 10 cities searching for ice cream, with Markham taking the number one spot.

The most searched flavour in Ontario is vanilla.

The country’s most searched ice cream type is ice cream cake.