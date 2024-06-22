Woman found dead alongside three relatives remembered as selfless, caring mother

A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.

Treena Upcott, a friend of the family, says the mother was an amazing friend who made those around her feel appreciated.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy says the woman was very active in the community of Harrow, south of Windsor, and had recently organized its minor soccer program, working hard to rally volunteers.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to a hone on County Road 13 in Harrow around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and found the bodies of a mother, father and two young children.

Police have not shared any details about the identities of those who died or the circumstances of their deaths.

They say the investigation is in its early stages, and residents can expect to see a large police presence in the area.

Bondy has said the loss has had a "huge impact" on the community, and there are mounting questions about what led to the deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2024.