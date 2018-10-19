

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman has been given a 30-month jail sentence for stealing nearly a million dollars from two local businesses.

Nada Khalaf, 59, pleaded guilty to several charges including fraud over $5,000 and uttering forged documents when she worked as a bookkeeper for a Windsor manufacturing company between 2008 and 2012.

Court heard she defrauded Service Mold and Aerospace of $685,000 through 130 fake payroll deposits, petty cash expenditures and forged cheques.

The company owner notified authorities after he started his own investigation in early 2015 when he heard his former employee had been charged in a similar case involving a produce company in Leamington.

Khalaf's lawyer says his client admitted to taking the money to overcome a gambling addiction, which caused to her lose nearly a million dollars.

Assistant Crown Attorney Scott Kerwin tells AM800 News the punishment fits the crime.

"I'm satisfied with the sentence imposed," says Kerwin. "General deterrence is a principle that applies to sentencing and I certainly hope this speaks to those like-minded persons who are contemplating similar conduct.”

There is no order of restitution but civil suits are pending.