Windsor comic returns home for local premiere of film he stars in at Capitol Theatre

A comedian from Windsor has returned to his hometown for the local premiere of his latest film at the Capitol Theatre.

Dave Merheje, a Juno Award-winning stand-up comedian, stars in a co-leading role in ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying.’

Merheje stars alongside English actress Daisy Ridley, known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy: "The Force Awakens" (2015), "The Last Jedi" (2017) and "The Rise of Skywalker" (2019).

The 91-minute film is about a lonely and socially awkward woman named Fran (played by Ridley) who contemplates her own mortality before finding unexpected companionship and humour in Robert (played by Merheje), a new colleague who brings light into her isolated world.

Saturday marks the first time ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ is being shown in a Windsor theatre.

"I've never been in a movie before. This is my first movie ever," said Merheje.

However, this is far from Merheje's first time on screen.

He has appeared in multiple television comedy specials, starred in a recurring role as Dave Bechara on the Canadian sitcom "Mr. D" and portrayed Ahmed on the Hulu comedy series "Ramy" between 2019 and 2022.

Merheje's comedy album "Good Friend Bad Grammar" won the Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year at the 2019 Juno Awards.

According to Merheje, the director of the film offered him a co-leading role after seeing his work on "Ramy."

"Around 2020, during the pandemic, I got an email and it said Daisy Ridley was attached. It just said 'offer.' It was super trippy. I couldn't believe it," said Merheje.

Despite bringing previous acting experience to his first big-screen role, Merheje said he felt more pressure than ever while shooting.

"Doing 'Ramy' and the two seasons I did on 'Mr. D' gave me such great experience on sets... But I didn't want anyone watching this movie to think I sucked," Merheje said, with a laugh.

Merheje hopes ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ is the first of many movie opportunities coming his way.

"I've always wanted to be like Martin Lawrence and Chris Tucker — to do stand-up because I love it and then find my way into TV and film. That was always the end goal," he said.

"Sometimes I Think About Dying" will screen Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, as part of the Windsor International Film Festival Local Retrospective.

Merheje will be in attendance to take questions from the audience after the credits roll.

The movie released in the United States this past January, after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.