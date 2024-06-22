CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week

WINDSOR
    In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

    ‘Our hearts are broken’: Death investigation in Harrow.

    Windsor police officer charged with sexual assault.

    Someone set fire to buses in Essex.

    Windsor man acquitted of murder.

    Hot paws: How to keep your dog cool in this Windsor-Essex heat wave.

    A hot meal, shower and extended healthcare. Windsor expands services at H4.

    ‘The arts is always the first thing to go’. University of Windsor cuts theatre programming to balance the budget.

    World Refugee Day commemorated in Windsor.

    Windsor building a turf soccer field.

    Historic artwork being restored inside oldest Catholic Church west of Montreal. 

