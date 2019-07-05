

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for a driver in an apparent hit and run that was caught on surveillance video.

Witnesses say what appeared to be a black Ford Mustang failed to stop at a sign on Goyeau Street and Hanna Street East at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

No one was seriously hurt.

The video was submitted to AM800 News.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com