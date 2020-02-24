WINDSOR, ONT. -- Businesses and motorists alike are buckling up for more spring and summer construction on Huron Church Road.

City council will decide Monday evening if a noise exemption is needed.

The road repair work comes on the busiest stretches of town.

Rob Williams believe his business was down 30 to 40 per cent last year during the reconstruction.

“We’re going to be having more sales to try and give people a reason to fight the traffic if there is any."

He said traffic did move well last year but there is still a perception around construction.

The city plans to switch all traffic from one side of the road and have a single lane in each direction.

The city is holding a public information session on Wednesday for residents wanting to learn more about the reconstruction on the section between Malden Road and Pool Avenue.