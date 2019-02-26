

CTV Windsor





A stretch of Huron Church Road is getting a full reconstruction this spring.

The project is expected to cost $5.5 million, but the province is contributing $3 million.

A Public Information Centre is being hosted by the City of Windsor and Dillon Consulting on Thursday at the Holiday Inn on Huron Church Road from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The session will provide details on the upcoming reconstruction project for Huron Church Road from Malden Road to Dorchester Road.

Executive Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson says it will take place along a 650-metre stretch and it will impact motorists.

"With that kind of volume that road moves, there will be some back-ups,” says Dawson. “I'm anticipating the commuter traffic that uses that road will probably find alternate routes because of the delays.”

He says northbound and southbound will be one direction at time.

"Traffic will be reduced to a single lane each direction, all put on one side of the road while the other side is completely re-done,” says Dawson. “The works going to be done over a 90 day period."

The project is expected to start April 1 and last 90 days.