WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says another person with COVID-19 has died in the region.

WECHU says there are four new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday. There was also a new death reported on Wednesday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest death is a woman in her 90s.

“She was a resident at a retirement home and passed away at the hospital,” says Ahmed.

There have been 74 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-two deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Out of the new cases, two are close contacts of confirmed cases, one is community acquired and one is travel-related from Michigan.

The region has had a total of 2,541 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2376 people who have recovered.The health unit says there are 91 active cases in Windsor-Essex.

Seventeen people with the virus are in the hospital, with one person in the ICU.

There is one retirement home in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and six staff members who have tested positive.

One workplace is reporting an outbreak - a manufacturing facility in Tecumseh.