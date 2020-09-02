WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting another death related to COVID-19 in the region.

WECHU says there are four new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Wednesday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the latest death was a woman in her 80s from a retirement home who died in hospital on Tuesday.

Out of the new cases, two are from retirement homes and two are close contacts of confirmed cases.

The region has had a total of 2,537 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2371 people who have recovered.

Ahmed is letting the public know Wednesday about at least 31 cases associated with a community cluster. The earliest symptom onset was Aug. 20.

There have been 73 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.Fifty-one deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There is one retirement home in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and six staff members who have tested positive.

One workplace is reporting an outbreak - a manufacturing facility in Tecumseh.

