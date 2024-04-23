Annual crime stats reported in Windsor

Windsor councillors have received an annual report from the Windsor Police Service.

According to the report, 554 firearms were seized by officers last year — an increase from the year prior.

But Chief Jason Bellaire said that figure also included guns with no association to crime, such as guns turned in or seized after something happened to their owner.

“…Maybe they pass away or they're just sending them in for destruction and the laws limit what can be sold in the firearms market legally. But what the community really needs to pay attention to is crime guns, firearms used in crime.”

One of the more alarming stats in the report also showed youth-related crimes increased by about 25 per cent between 2022 and 2023.