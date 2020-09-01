WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) has opted to cancel its annual kids event this year.

Due to COVID-19 the COPA for Kids program will be cancelled. The event usually runs the weekend after Labour Day.

“We know that there will be many disappointed parents, caregivers, and children as a result, but safety is our top priority,” a news release from Chatham-Kent COPA stated.

Last year, more than 200 children were introduced to aviation and were taken on a flight over Chatham-Kent. The previous year, more than 150 children were taken on the same flight, an achievement “COPA 203 is very proud of.”

“We continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation and we look forward to running a safe COPA for Kids program again in the future," the release states.