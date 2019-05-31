

CTV Windsor





The largest aviation event in Chatham-Kent history is set to take flight this weekend.

Chatham-Kent's Flight Fest is returning after a three-year hiatus.

The Canadian Owners and Pilots Association YCK chapter is hosting a free show this weekend after last year's Copa For Kids flying event attracted a lot of attention.

Organizer Aaron Mcphail expects the municipal airport apron to be full of different aircraft.

"There's a large interest her in Chatham for aviation,” says Mcphail.”This is just one great way that we can reach out to the community and share that."

Pete McLeod's Redbull airplane will be there, along with a number of vintage Second World War bombers.