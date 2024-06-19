Leamington man faces drug trafficking charges after $365,000 bust
Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.
Police executed two search warrants at residences in Leamington and executed two additional search warrants on motor vehicles.
On June 18, at 4:30 a.m., members of the OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Essex County (Leamington) detachment, and the OPP Canine Unit executed warrants at locations on Elliott Street and Talbot Street East in Leamington.
Police seized significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and Xanax with an estimated street value in excess of $365,000.
A photo of the seized drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, currency, mobile phones and body armour is attached to this media release.
The 41-year-old Leamington man is charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl CDSA S. 5(2) (two counts)
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine CDSA S. 5(2) (two counts)
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine CDSA S. 5(2) (two counts)
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Xanax CDSA S. 5(2)
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime - CC Section 354(1)(a)
The accused appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor for a bail hearing on June 18 and will be held in custody to make another court appearance on June 25.
The OPP wish to thank the Peel Regional Police Specialized Enforcement Bureau Guns and Gangs Unit for their cooperation and assistance with this investigation.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
Why some scientists think extreme heat could be the reason people keep disappearing in Greece
The bodies of those who died still need to be examined to establish the precise cause of death, but authorities are warning people not to underestimate the impacts of the searing temperatures.
Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Historic building in Italy damaged by parkour tourists
Jumping from building to building in an ancient city might seem like a dream for those who practice parkour — a sport that involves making it past obstacles — but it can cause damage to historic buildings.
Toronto, Montreal among the deadliest cities for Canadian heatwaves, federal research suggests
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
'Swimming into the tide': Liberal MPs talk summer strategy as they prepare to hit the doors down in the polls
Preparing to head back to their ridings for the summer, Liberal MPs say that while it's 'not a happy time,' they're gearing up to hit the doorsteps to try to connect with Canadians directly in an effort to turn the tide for their party that's been persistently down in the polls.
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Oldest wine ever discovered in liquid form found in untouched Roman tomb
A 2,000-year-old funerary urn unearthed in southern Spain has been shown to contain the oldest wine ever found still in liquid form.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Five suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region within five days
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
-
Police investigate crash in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in the area of Frobisher Drive in Waterloo.
London
-
Cyclist dies after crash in east London
London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
-
Charges laid after hit and run in west London
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded the intersection of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street after a 911 call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Barrie
-
Police investigation into suspicious package forced closure, evacuation in Barrie
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
-
Construction underway on Simcoe County's $350M long-term care facility
Construction on what will be Simcoe County's largest long-term care facility is moving forward as planned.
-
Woman charged with arson after homeless encampment fire
Police charged a 32-year-old woman with arson after investigating a fire at a homeless encampment in Alliston.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
Thousands affected after WestJet cancels flights in anticipation of mechanics strike
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged with threatening police in online rants
A 46-year-old has been charged after the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service received reports someone was threatening their officers and court staff online.
-
Teens charged with random, vicious assault in Sault Ste. Marie
Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, have been charged after two adults were victims of a random assault in which they were kicked and bitten.
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
Ottawa
-
Here's where on-street parking rates will increase to $4 an hour in Ottawa this summer
Ottawa motorists will have to pay $4 an hour to park at on-street meters in the ByWard Market, downtown, on Preston Street in Little Italy and along sections of Bank Street starting this summer, as part of changes to the city's on-street parking rates.
-
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING It will be the hottest day of the year in Ottawa: Here's when the temperature will hit 34 C
The City of Ottawa is extending the swimming hours at six outdoor pools today and Thursday as the 'heat dome' is expected to bring temperatures of 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
Toronto
-
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
-
No TTC service on large section of King Street after streetcar derailment
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour after a streetcar derailed.
-
Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Construction worker dies after falling from structure in downtown Montreal
A construction worker is dead after falling from a work site in downtown Montreal. The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Phillips Square near Cathcart Street.
-
Montreal air-conditioning company loses service after truck hits telephone line
An air-conditioning company in Montreal says it is unable to call its clients back after a truck ran into its telephone and internet lines on Wednesday. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 9:46 a.m. on Paré Street in the Town of Mount Royal.
-
Rent in Montreal rose by 27 per cent in 4 years: renters' group
Moving when you're a tenant has become a real obstacle course, according to the Quebec housing and tenants' rights group RCLALQ, which warns that the approach advocated by governments to building more housing won't make it any easier for people looking for an affordable place to live.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Man found fatally injured near Thompson library identified, as police seek information
Thompson RCMP is calling for information as officers investigate the homicide of a man found critically injured early Saturday morning.
-
Fire closes down MPI service centre
A Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) service centre is closed following an overnight fire.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Bonnie Doon
A motorcyclist died in a collision in east Edmonton late Tuesday night.
-
WestJet cancels flights, including in Edmonton, as aircraft maintenance engineers prepare to strike
WestJet has started cancelling some flights across the country, including Edmonton, as its aircraft maintenance engineers (AME) and tech ops staff prepare to walk off the job.
-
Coal mine contaminants blown onto snowpack in Alberta, B.C.: study
Newly published research has found cancer-causing chemicals downwind from coal mines in southern British Columbia in concentrations that rival those next to oilsand mines.
Calgary
-
Thousands affected after WestJet cancels flights in anticipation of mechanics strike
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
-
Calgary businesses to be allowed to use river water during crisis
Calgary businesses whose workflow has run dry under the current restrictions related to a water main repair have been given a break by the city.
-
Robotic dogs spread ‘paw-sitivity’ and calm nerves for young patients at Alberta Children’s Hospital
Animal therapy is a well-known method to calm the nerves of those dealing with stress or anxiety, but a new robotic twist on the idea is now aiding in recovery efforts for the Alberta Children’s Hospital’s youngest patients.
Regina
-
'Sight to behold': U.S. Air Force cargo jet lands in Regina
Regina's International Airport hosted a true aerial behemoth late last week – courtesy of the United States Air Force (USAF).
-
Driver dead following single vehicle crash east of Regina
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a crash over the weekend near Regina was fatal.
-
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
Vancouver
-
Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Man charged with stabbing woman in Surrey, RCMP say
A man has been charged in the stabbing of a woman near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station last month, according to authorities.
-
Orphaned B.C. sea otter pup in critical condition, receiving 24-hour care
Animal rescuers at the Vancouver Aquarium say an orphaned sea otter pup is receiving 24-hour care to "ensure her survival," after it was found in critical condition.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Outdoor pet areas added to vessels on BC Ferries busiest route
Outdoor pet areas will be available on all BC Ferries vessels sailing its busiest route in time for the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Orphaned B.C. sea otter pup in critical condition, receiving 24-hour care
Animal rescuers at the Vancouver Aquarium say an orphaned sea otter pup is receiving 24-hour care to "ensure her survival," after it was found in critical condition.
Atlantic
-
Records to watch as temperatures soar in the Maritimes Wednesday
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday.
-
Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed suspicious: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
-
RCMP seek witnesses after N.S. man dies, gas-powered bike goes missing
Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Body of 59-year-old man pulled from water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula
Police say first responders pulled the body of a 59-year-old man from the water off Newfoundland's Bonavista Peninsula on Tuesday, after he didn't return home from a fishing trip.
-
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.