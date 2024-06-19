Leamington man faces drug trafficking charges after $365,000 bust

Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.

Police executed two search warrants at residences in Leamington and executed two additional search warrants on motor vehicles.

On June 18, at 4:30 a.m., members of the OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Essex County (Leamington) detachment, and the OPP Canine Unit executed warrants at locations on Elliott Street and Talbot Street East in Leamington.

Police seized significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and Xanax with an estimated street value in excess of $365,000.

A photo of the seized drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, currency, mobile phones and body armour is attached to this media release.

The 41-year-old Leamington man is charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl CDSA S. 5(2) (two counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine CDSA S. 5(2) (two counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine CDSA S. 5(2) (two counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Xanax CDSA S. 5(2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime - CC Section 354(1)(a)

The accused appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor for a bail hearing on June 18 and will be held in custody to make another court appearance on June 25.

The OPP wish to thank the Peel Regional Police Specialized Enforcement Bureau Guns and Gangs Unit for their cooperation and assistance with this investigation.