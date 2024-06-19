WINDSOR
Windsor

    • SIU charges Windsor police officer with four counts of sexual assault

    Windsor Police
    

    Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.

    On Jan. 14, the SIU was notified of the alleged offences and launched an investigation. A news release says the SIU investigation found sufficient evidence to proceed with sexual assault charges against the officer in relation to incidents involving a woman between 2011 and 2015.

    Polie say the charges are connected to an alleged workplace-related matter that was reported in January 2024 and immediately addressed by the Windsor Police Service.

    As a result of the SIU investigation, Staff Sgt. Kenneth Price is charged with four counts of sexual assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code.

    Price is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 200 Chatham Street East in Windsor on July 18 at 11:30 a.m.

    As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.

    Windsor police also said in a social media post that they will not comment or release further information at this time.

