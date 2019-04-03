

Amherstburg town council is once again looking at a proposal for a Wendy’s restaurant.

AM800 reports council held a special meeting on Tuesday and approved some zoning concerns.

Joseph Mikhail told CTV News he spent two years on a plan to bring Wendy's to Amherstburg, including meetings, applications and new heritage designs.

In August 2018, he told the town he’s ready to put the shovel in the ground, but council deferred amending a development agreement for the project.

It's a development on land Mikhail owns, which sits next to land leased by Sobeys.

A law firm representing Sobeys sent a letter to the town in August outlining unaddressed concerns and their intention to appeal the decision.

The multi-million dollar project was expected to create 50 jobs.

Council will look at the proposal for site plan approval on April 8.