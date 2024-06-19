WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to close Sunday morning

    Windsor-Detroit border scene
    Share

    The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed for a training exercise on Sunday morning.

    Tunnel officials say the border crossing will be closed on June 23 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

    Windsor Fire and Rescue, Essex-Windsor EMS, Windsor Police Service, Canada Border Services Agency, along with Detroit police, CBP, Detroit fire and Homeland Security will be taking part in the exercise.

    “The planned exercise is a critical part of the tunnel’s emergency response procedures,” said Tal Cudner, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, which operates the Canadian side of the tunnel.

    The tunnel will reopen to normal operations at 10 a.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News