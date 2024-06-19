Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to close Sunday morning

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed for a training exercise on Sunday morning.

Tunnel officials say the border crossing will be closed on June 23 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Windsor Fire and Rescue, Essex-Windsor EMS, Windsor Police Service, Canada Border Services Agency, along with Detroit police, CBP, Detroit fire and Homeland Security will be taking part in the exercise.

“The planned exercise is a critical part of the tunnel’s emergency response procedures,” said Tal Cudner, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, which operates the Canadian side of the tunnel.

The tunnel will reopen to normal operations at 10 a.m.