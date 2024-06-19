Alleged impaired driver charged after hit-and-run crash

Windsor police have arrested an alleged impaired driver after hit-and-run crash.

Officers responded to a call about a hit and run in the 2900 block of Grandview Street shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw a parked red SUV with significant front-end damage. Through investigation, officers say they determined that a white Honda HRV had struck the parked vehicle before leaving the scene.

Officers quickly located the Honda HRV in a rear parking lot in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East. While speaking with the driver of the Honda, officers say they detected a strong odour of alcohol on his breath.

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

The 36-year-old Amherstburg man faces the following charges:

Operating a conveyance while impaired by alcohol

Failure to stop at a collision

Driving a motor vehicle without a licence

Careless driving

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.