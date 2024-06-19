WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Alleged impaired driver charged after hit-and-run crash

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police have arrested an alleged impaired driver after hit-and-run crash.

    Officers responded to a call about a hit and run in the 2900 block of Grandview Street shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

    When officers arrived on scene, they saw a parked red SUV with significant front-end damage. Through investigation, officers say they determined that a white Honda HRV had struck the parked vehicle before leaving the scene.

    Officers quickly located the Honda HRV in a rear parking lot in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East. While speaking with the driver of the Honda, officers say they detected a strong odour of alcohol on his breath.

    He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

    The 36-year-old Amherstburg man faces the following charges:

    Operating a conveyance while impaired by alcohol

    • Failure to stop at a collision
    • Driving a motor vehicle without a licence
    • Careless driving

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

