An increase in overdoses prompts opioid alert in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) has issued an opioid alert following a recent string of overdoses.

WECOSS says between June 16 and 22, 18 overdoses were reported amongst local emergency departments, 13 of which involved fentanyl.

WECOSS and their partners continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.

They are offering these tips to use safely:

Never use alone

Try a very small amount first – “Start low and go slow”

If you use with a friend, do not use at the exact same time

Avoid mixing substances

Call 9-1-1 immediately if something doesn’t feel right

Have naloxone ready

WECOSS would also like to remind the public that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for people who experience or witness an overdose and call for help.