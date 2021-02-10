Advertisement
Amherstburg road closed due to propane tanker in ditch
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 6:30PM EST
Police had a section of South Side Road closed due to an overturned propane tanker in Amherstburg, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(courtesy OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A propane tanker overturned and rolled into a ditch in Amherstburg Wednesday morning.
Police did not say if the tanker was loaded or not.
The 9200 block South Side Road at the Concession Road 9 was shut down in both directions for a couple of hours until a heavy tow truck could pull it out.
There were no injuries.