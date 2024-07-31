WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Amherstburg resident wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw

    Laresa Grondin. (Source: OLG) Laresa Grondin. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    An Amherstburg resident is a winner after the July 6 Lotto 6/49 draw.

    Laresa Grondin won the second prize worth $78,261.10.

    Grondin bought the winning ticket at Canadian Tire Gas+ on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg.

