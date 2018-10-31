Amherstburg looking for feedback about ATV use on roadways
An ATV driver in Lakeshore, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 10:46AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 31, 2018 11:32AM EDT
The Town of Amherstburg wants to know what residents think about allowing All-Terrain Vehicles on municipal roads.
On Sept. 24, the Essex County ATV Club went before Amherstburg Town Council with the request. It does not include county roads.
The Highway Traffic Act enables council to pass by-laws permitting the operation of ATVs on any highway.
Council has requested a report to council regarding the public's opinion.
A public consultation meeting was held on Tuesday night for public feedback.
Residents can also let the town know their thoughts by taking a survey before Nov. 30.