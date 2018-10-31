

CTV Windsor





The Town of Amherstburg wants to know what residents think about allowing All-Terrain Vehicles on municipal roads.

On Sept. 24, the Essex County ATV Club went before Amherstburg Town Council with the request. It does not include county roads.

The Highway Traffic Act enables council to pass by-laws permitting the operation of ATVs on any highway.

Council has requested a report to council regarding the public's opinion.

A public consultation meeting was held on Tuesday night for public feedback.

Residents can also let the town know their thoughts by taking a survey before Nov. 30.