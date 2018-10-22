Windsor
An image of Windsor's wards. (City of Windsor)
Live results for the 2018 municipal election in Windsor.
Results from 2014:
Mayor:
- Drew Dilkens - 32,271
- Ernie The Baconman - 640
- Timothy Dugdale - 295
- Robin Easterbrook - 611
- Steve Gavrilidis - 330
- Larry Horwitz - 7,293
- Bruce Martin - 365
- John Millson - 15,848
- Raymond Poisson - 143
- Jaysen Sylvestre - 123
- Mike Tessier - 244
- Ronald Van Dyk - 132
Ward 1:
- Fred Francis - 2,953
- Daniel Ableser - 397
- Gurbax Bhullar - 396
- Matt Ford - 1,112
- Denise Ghanam - 774
- David Hanna - 74
- Ryan Mancini - 2,370
Ward 2:
- John Elliott - 1,729
- Frank Favot - 1,283
- Kevin Flood - 318
- James Ging - 157
- Joan Mavrinac - 693
Ward 3:
- Rino Bortolin - 1,660
- Gabe Maggio - 1,409
- Caroline Postma - 1,034
- Claude Reno - 110
Ward 4:
- Chris Holt - 1,812
- Remy Boulbol - 1,089
- Brian Caza - 245
- Adriano Ciotoli - 1,552
- Victoria Cross - 1,165
- Howard Weeks - 480
Ward 5:
- Ed Sleiman - 2,707
- Randy Diestelmann - 382
- Sam Drakich - 390
- Gary Kaschak - 481
- Gene Michael Leon Locknick - 52
- John Middleton - 262
- Joey Wright - 451
Ward 6:
- Jo-Anne Gignac - 5,395
- Alex Denonville - 1,323
- Jason William Dupuis - 289
- John S. Holmes - 712
Ward 7:
- Irek Kusmierczyk - 3,761
- Jeffery Kocsis - 200
- Angelo Marignani - 2,539
- Daniel William Speal - 909
Ward 8:
- Bill Marra - 3,095
- Heather Burton - 907
Ward 9:
- Hilary Payne - 1,628
- Janette Calandra - 671
- Kieran McKenzie - 1,451
- Socrates Alexander Shinas - 656
- Ryan Sprague - 654
- Hank Van Aspert - 242
Ward 10:
- Paul Borrelli - 1,661
- Wally Chafchak - 697
- Mohamed Chams - 927
- Maria Fernandes - 223
- Matthew Isherwood - 109
- Al Maghnieh - 586
- Jim Morrison - 1,464
- Santino Pirrone - 172
Greater Essex County District School Board trustees
Wards 1, 2 and 9
- Jessica Sartori - 4,790
- Kim McKinley - 3,918
- Graham Cooper - 2,940
- Bik Grewal - 2,843
- Shelly Harding-Smith - 3,608
Wards 3, 4 and 10
- Alan Halberstadt - 6,302
- Tom Kilpatrick - 4,417
- Abdullahi Cisman - 1,864
- Katrina Elchami - 2,272
- David Ferguson - 3,492
Wards 5, 6, 7, and 8
- Gale Simko Hatfield - 8,538
- Cheryl Lovell - 7,338
- Laurie Komon - 4,533
- Randa Marar - 3,661
Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board trustees
Wards 1 and 10
- Fulvio Valentinis - Acclaimed
Ward 2 and 9
- Fabio Costante - 2,214
- Shawn Desjardins - 1,002
Ward 3 and 4
- Bernard Mastromattei - 1,250
- Joseph Giovanatto - 1,177
Ward 5 and 8
- Fred Alexander - 1363
- Stephane Beaudin - 730
- Jason Lazarus - 750
Ward 6 and 7
- Barbara Holland - 2,399
- Jacques Anctil - 360
- Michael Malott - 1,651
- Mike Preston - 666
Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence trustees
Wards 1 and 9
- Adrien Bezaire - Acclaimed
Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 10
- Celine Vachon - Acclaimed
Wards 6 and 7
- Joseph Bisnaire - Acclaimed
Conseil Scolaire Viamonde
- Guillaume Teasdale - 157
- Zakaria Chemzari - 76
- Gerard Malo - 136
- Yoven Noyadoo - 18