Live results for the 2018 municipal election in Windsor.

 

Results from 2014:

Mayor:

  • Drew Dilkens - 32,271
  • Ernie The Baconman - 640
  • Timothy Dugdale - 295
  • Robin Easterbrook - 611
  • Steve Gavrilidis - 330
  • Larry Horwitz - 7,293
  • Bruce Martin - 365
  • John Millson - 15,848
  • Raymond Poisson - 143
  • Jaysen Sylvestre - 123
  • Mike Tessier - 244
  • Ronald Van Dyk - 132

Ward 1:

  • Fred Francis - 2,953
  • Daniel Ableser - 397
  • Gurbax Bhullar - 396
  • Matt Ford - 1,112
  • Denise Ghanam - 774
  • David Hanna - 74
  • Ryan Mancini - 2,370

Ward 2:

  • John Elliott - 1,729
  • Frank Favot - 1,283
  • Kevin Flood - 318
  • James Ging - 157
  • Joan Mavrinac - 693

Ward 3:

  • Rino Bortolin - 1,660
  • Gabe Maggio - 1,409
  • Caroline Postma - 1,034
  • Claude Reno - 110

Ward 4:

  • Chris Holt - 1,812
  • Remy Boulbol - 1,089
  • Brian Caza - 245
  • Adriano Ciotoli - 1,552
  • Victoria Cross - 1,165
  • Howard Weeks - 480

Ward 5:

  • Ed Sleiman - 2,707
  • Randy Diestelmann - 382
  • Sam Drakich - 390
  • Gary Kaschak - 481
  • Gene Michael Leon Locknick - 52
  • John Middleton - 262
  • Joey Wright - 451

Ward 6:

  • Jo-Anne Gignac - 5,395
  • Alex Denonville - 1,323
  • Jason William Dupuis - 289
  • John S. Holmes - 712

Ward 7:

  • Irek Kusmierczyk - 3,761
  • Jeffery Kocsis - 200
  • Angelo Marignani - 2,539
  • Daniel William Speal - 909

Ward 8:

  • Bill Marra - 3,095
  • Heather Burton - 907

Ward 9:

  • Hilary Payne - 1,628
  • Janette Calandra - 671
  • Kieran McKenzie - 1,451
  • Socrates Alexander Shinas - 656
  • Ryan Sprague - 654
  • Hank Van Aspert - 242

Ward 10:

  • Paul Borrelli - 1,661
  • Wally Chafchak - 697
  • Mohamed Chams - 927
  • Maria Fernandes - 223
  • Matthew Isherwood - 109
  • Al Maghnieh - 586
  • Jim Morrison - 1,464
  • Santino Pirrone - 172

Greater Essex County District School Board trustees

Wards 1, 2 and 9

  • Jessica Sartori - 4,790
  • Kim McKinley - 3,918
  • Graham Cooper - 2,940
  • Bik Grewal - 2,843
  • Shelly Harding-Smith - 3,608

Wards 3, 4 and 10

  • Alan Halberstadt - 6,302
  • Tom Kilpatrick - 4,417
  • Abdullahi Cisman - 1,864
  • Katrina Elchami - 2,272
  • David Ferguson - 3,492

Wards 5, 6, 7, and 8

  • Gale Simko Hatfield - 8,538
  • Cheryl Lovell - 7,338
  • Laurie Komon - 4,533
  • Randa Marar - 3,661

Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board trustees

Wards 1 and 10

  • Fulvio Valentinis - Acclaimed

Ward 2 and 9

  • Fabio Costante - 2,214
  • Shawn Desjardins - 1,002

Ward 3 and 4

  • Bernard Mastromattei - 1,250
  • Joseph Giovanatto - 1,177

Ward 5 and 8

  • Fred Alexander - 1363
  • Stephane Beaudin - 730
  • Jason Lazarus - 750

Ward 6 and 7

  • Barbara Holland - 2,399
  • Jacques Anctil - 360
  • Michael Malott - 1,651
  • Mike Preston - 666

Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence trustees

Wards 1 and 9

  • Adrien Bezaire - Acclaimed

Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 10

  • Celine Vachon - Acclaimed

Wards 6 and 7

  • Joseph Bisnaire - Acclaimed

Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

  • Guillaume Teasdale - 157
  • Zakaria Chemzari - 76
  • Gerard Malo - 136
  • Yoven Noyadoo - 18