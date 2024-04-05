WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Amherstburg honoured from Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island

    The gazebo in Kings Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg, Ont. is seen in this undated photo. (Source: j. silveira/flickr) The gazebo in Kings Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg, Ont. is seen in this undated photo. (Source: j. silveira/flickr)
    

    Amherstburg and a couple businesses in town have been recognized for four events by the ‘Best of Windsor-Essex’ awards from Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI).

    According to a release from the town, “These victories underscore Amherstburg's charm and excellence in various categories, showcasing its appeal as a premier destination in the region.”

    Following public voting, Salty Dog claimed the title of Best Lunch Spot, while Wolfhead Distillery secured the Best Art of the Cocktail award.

    The municipality also accepted wins for Best Park or Garden for the King's Navy Yard Park and Best Street Event for Open Air Weekends.

    "These wins reflect the dedication and vibrancy of our community. Amherstburg's charm and hospitality shine through, and we are thrilled to be recognized in the Best of Windsor Essex Awards," said Mayor Michael Prue. 

