Ambassador Bridge reopens, Sunday evening
Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Ambassador Bridge has fully reopened following a the week long closure caused by the border blockades.
The reopening will allow the free flow of commerce between the Canada and United States economies gain.
The Detroit International Bridge Company says, throughout the protest, they supported truck drivers who were stuck on the road by providing them with meals and coffee as they dealt with unpredictable wait times.
