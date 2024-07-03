WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Almost 18,000 charges laid in Ontario during Canada Day campaign

    File photo. (CTV News) File photo. (CTV News)
    Share

    Police in Ontario have laid almost 18,000 charges on the roads during the OPP’s Canada Day Week campaign, targeting poor habits on the road, water, and trails.

    A total of 17,889 traffic and marine charges were laid between June 21 and July 1. One person died in a boating incident over the long weekend.

    Breaking those charges down further, 8,421 speeding, 224 stunt driving, 447 impaired driving, and 173 distracted driving charges were laid.

    The OPP said it’s committed to delivering on its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy. The strategy looks to reduce injuries and fatalities on Ontario roadways, waterways, and trails.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News