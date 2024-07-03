Almost 18,000 charges laid in Ontario during Canada Day campaign

Police in Ontario have laid almost 18,000 charges on the roads during the OPP’s Canada Day Week campaign, targeting poor habits on the road, water, and trails.

A total of 17,889 traffic and marine charges were laid between June 21 and July 1. One person died in a boating incident over the long weekend.

Breaking those charges down further, 8,421 speeding, 224 stunt driving, 447 impaired driving, and 173 distracted driving charges were laid.

The OPP said it’s committed to delivering on its Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy. The strategy looks to reduce injuries and fatalities on Ontario roadways, waterways, and trails.