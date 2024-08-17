Alleged theft of credit cards, cash, gift cards from multiple vehicles leads to dual arrest in LaSalle
A foot pursuit has led to the arrest of two men who LaSalle police say illegally entered vehicles and stole multiple items.
LaSalle police said they received reports of "vehicle break-ins" Friday morning in the 800 block of Maple Avenue, near the intersection of Laurier Drive and Matchett Road.
"Officers responded to a tip from a vigilant resident and apprehended the suspects after a brief foot chase around 7:00 a.m.," said the LaSalle Police Service in a statement.
The officers discovered stolen items in their possession, including credit cards belonging to seven different individuals.
A photo released by police shows the stolen items also included cash, cigarettes, lighters and gift cards.
The two men, ages 18 and 20, were arrested and have since been released "with a court date to face charges."
Residents who think their vehicles may have been targeted are encouraged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210.
"Authorities advise keeping vehicle doors locked and valuables out of sight to prevent theft," police said.
