Alleged impaired driver hits fence, assaults homeowner and flees police

Windsor police say a 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving and assault, after hitting a fence and trying to flee police.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on January 23, 2024, the Windsor Police Service received several complaints after a motorist struck a fence in the 1200 block of Central Ave. When officers arrived, the motorist refused to stop and sped away erratically. In the interest of public safety, officers didn’t pursue the vehicle.

Through investigation, officers learned the motorist also assaulted a homeowner who confronted him about his damaged fence. The homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, officers located the suspect’s vehicle at a residence in the 1200 block of Tourangeau Road. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect attempted to run away but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The Windsor man is charged with the following:

Assault

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Impaired operation of motor vehicle

Failing to remain at the scene of a collision

He was also arrested on outstanding warrants not related to this incident.

Windsor Police notified the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), who invoked their mandate. The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.