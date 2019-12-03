Alleged feces thrower back in Toronto court
The Canadian Press Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 6:32AM EST
Samuel Opoku, 23, appears in court on Nov. 27, 2019. (John Mantha)
TORONTO -- The man accused of throwing liquefied feces on strangers in Toronto is back in court this morning.
Samuel Opoku was arrested last week and charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief.
The arrest came after three alleged attacks in or near two university campuses in the city.
Police say the alleged incidents involved five people that had no known connection to Opoku.