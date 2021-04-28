WINDSOR, ONT. -- An alert has been issued due to an increase in drug-related overdoses over the past week.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) issued the alert Wednesday after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system identified eight opioid overdoses. Six involved fentanyl.

The reported overdoses occurred during the week of April 19 to 25. Most of the incidents happened in Windsor.

According to WECOSS, the numbers are high compared to previous years for this week which warranted the alert.

WECOSS issued an alert on Wednesday April 14 as well due to 10 opioid related emergency department visits the week prior.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, include the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services who continue to monitor the increase and are working to understand more about the reported cases.

The WECOSS website offers information on signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose and what to do.