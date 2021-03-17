WINDSOR, ONT. -- There were 27 overdose-related emergency department visits last week, seven of which included opioids.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS) issued a community alert Tuesday evening after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s surveillance and monitoring system identified an increase in overdoses between March 9 though 15.

According to the alert, of the seven opioid related overdoses five included fentanyl.

The WECOSS says these numbers are “significantly higher” in comparison to previous years for this week warranting the alert.

WECOSS partners include WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and local police services.

The alert says the partners are monitoring the increase and are “working to understand more about these reported cases.”

For signs and symptoms of opioid overdose and what to do, visit the WECOSS website.