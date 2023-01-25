Aggressive panhandling to be discussed by Windsor city council
Windsor city council is going to discuss if there is a need for a bylaw to deal with aggressive panhandling in the city.
Administration is expected to deliver a report to council at the next meeting, on Monday, Jan. 30.
In July 2022, Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis asked about the feasibility of establishing a bylaw that prohibits panhandling in residential, business, and tourism districts within the city, including boulevards and pedestrian refuges.
Francis tells AM800, when you're dealing with homelessness and mental health issues, everyone in the city understands it's a complex issue.
"When it comes to aggressive actives, aggressive practices, in this case when it's specific to panhandling, we also have to accounts for the residents going about their day. Account for the business owners that are trying to operate their business and earn a living. We represent them as well," Francis says.
The report indicates that peaceful and non-obstructive panhandling is considered to be a form of expression by the courts and as such is protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It suggests a bylaw that acts to limit this right based solely on geographic location would likely not survive a Charter challenge.
Administration points to the the existing Ontario Safe Streets Act, which includes measures to address aggressive panhandling.
The Safe Streets Act outlines specific locations where solicitation cannot occur:
- - automated teller machines;
- - pay telephones or a public toilet facilities;
- - taxi stand or a public transit stop;
- - in or on a public transit vehicle;
- - soliciting a person who is in the process of getting in, out of, on or off a vehicle or
- who is in a parking lot;
- on a roadway, soliciting a person who is in or on a stopped, standing or parked vehicle.
"As council we can't just turn a blind eye and ignore the problem or ignore a situation that's keeping people away from downtown, or keeping people from frequenting businesses downtown, or having business owners invest in downtown. We can't just do that," he says.
Francis says they are not looking to take away panhandling, but they're looking to deal with the aggressive activities of some.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
BREAKING | Trudeau invites premiers to Ottawa to talk health funding deals on Feb. 7
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
DEVELOPING | Southern, eastern Ontario brace for snowstorm, difficult travel conditions
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of southern and eastern Ontario, with a significant storm expected to hit parts of the province.
Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK
Pressure is building for Canada to send some of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after Germany's decision to provide the heavy weapons and approve requests by other countries to do the same.
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says
Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.
After U.S. offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany's allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday that his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Snowfall warning in effect for Waterloo region and Wellington County, up to 20 cm expected
A significant winter storm is bearing down on southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and southern Wellington County Wednesday.
-
AirTag trackers and travel: Cybersecurity expert weighs in
When Air Canada told Cambridge Ont.’s Nakita Rees her husband’s luggage was lost, she pushed back. She could see the bag was in a processing facility beside the Montreal airport -- thanks to the tracking device they had placed inside it.
-
Cambridge crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, one driver charged
Three people, including a pedestrian, were taken to hospital from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.
London
-
School bus struck by vehicle results in careless driving charge
South Bruce OPP have charged one person after a collision in Bruce County between a passenger vehicle and a school bus on Tuesday.
-
Charges laid following London arson investigation
London police have laid arson charges following a fire on Picton Street in London on Tuesday. A 41-year-old man is charged with arson causing damage to property and arson with disregard for human life.
-
Buses cancelled, some schools closed as snowfall warning blankets all of southern Ontario
Buses are cancelled and schools are closed across the region while a snowfall warnings blanket all of southern Ontario stretching from Windsor-Essex to Ottawa and Cornwall.
Barrie
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Significant snowfall to blanket the region making road conditions hazardous
Commuters need to be cautious on the roads on Wednesday afternoon, with significant snowfall that is anticipated to make driving conditions hazardous.
-
Bolton high school lockdown lifted, one person in custody: OPP
Police have one person in custody following an investigation at a Bolton secondary school Wednesday morning.
-
Multiple vehicles stolen from driveways in Simcoe County in one night, police say
Police in Innisfil and Barrie are investigating multiple vehicle thefts from driveways on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'devastated' after losing his home and nearly $500K to crypto scam
An Ontario man says he is 'devastated' after spending his entire life savings in an investment scam he got involved from a YouTube video he watched.
-
Sault woman accused of impaired driving on closed highway
Officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 17 near Bruce Mines charged a woman who ignored the road closure, saying she was impaired.
-
Canadians told us why they changed jobs during COVID. Here's how their lives have changed since
In late 2021, CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their stories about how they changed jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. CTVNews.ca caught up with some of those people to see where they are now and ask whether the decision they made was the right one.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Here's when the 'significant snowfall' will start in Ottawa
Ottawa is bracing for another significant snowfall that is expected to begin late Wednesday afternoon and bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to the region.
-
Woman hospitalized after car sandwiched between truck and school bus
One woman was sent to hospital after a three-car crash involving a school bus in North Grenville, Ont. Wednesday morning.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Snowfall arrives in southern Ontario as millions brace for winter storm
Southern Ontario is bracing for what officials are calling the most significant winter storm of the season so far. Follow for live updates.
-
TTC workers chased through subway station by suspect with syringe
One person is in custody after two TTC employees were allegedly chased through a subway station by a suspect wielding a syringe early Wednesday.
-
Toronto listed among 'world's most overrated cities' in new report. Here's where it ranks
While some Toronto residents might think they live in the best city in the world, there’s a chance at least one in 10 tourists who visit feel differently, according to a new report.
Montreal
-
Plane towing marriage proposal over Montreal lost power before fatal 2021 crash: report
An airplane towing a marriage proposal that crashed in Montreal lost power in its engine mid-flight, according to a Transport Canada report issued Wednesday, more than a year after the incident.
-
Trans, non-binary community deplores Quebec delay in issuing gender-neutral health cards
Two years after a landmark ruling that affirmed trans and non-binary rights, Quebecers who don't identify as male or female are accusing the province of dragging its feet in getting other departments to adapt to the new rules.
-
West Island strip mall seriously damaged by fire
Montreal firefighters are investigating the source of a fire that caused serious damage to a strip mall on Montreal’s West Island.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and rain expected for the Maritimes Thursday
A weather system heading towards the Maritimes on Thursday will bring heavy snow and rainfall to the region, according to Environment Canada.
-
Sydney residents find dozens of trapped, dead pigeons in vacant building
Some residents in Sydney, N.S., are searching for a solution after discovering dozens of trapped and dead pigeons inside a vacant building.
-
How physician assistants can help take pressure off the strained health-care system
The Nova Scotia provincial government recently announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments. Part of its emergency care plan is to have physician assistants (PAs) and nurse practitioners provide care in ERs.
Winnipeg
-
Crown enters stay of proceedings against Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown has entered a stay of proceedings for some of the charges against a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault.
-
Manitoba to be hit by polar vortex this week
Manitoba will not be immune to a polar vortex coming to Canada later this week.
-
Stone mined only in Manitoba receives international heritage recognition
A stone that is in many buildings throughout the province and is found only in Manitoba, is now getting international attention.
Calgary
-
Tyler Shandro's code of conduct hearing heads into second day
Two doctors testified at a Law Society of Alberta (LSA) hearing that they were "intimidated" by Tyler Shandro and felt that the then-health minister acted inappropriately in two separate incidents in early 2020.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate again, signals pause in rate hikes
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 25 basis points, moving its policy rate to 4.5 per cent from 4.25 per cent. If projections hold steady, the central bank has signalled a pause at its current rate, while it assesses the full impact of its hikes on the economy.
-
New affordable housing building for women and children opens in Inglewood
YW Calgary is celebrating the completion of its new 21-unit affordable housing building in Inglewood that will soon offer women and their children a safe, secure and healing space.
Edmonton
-
Thieves with 'sophisticated technology' targeting Land Rovers, Edmonton police warn
Six new Land Rovers have been stolen in recent days with "sophisticated" technology that beats the vehicle's anti-theft systems, Edmonton police say.
-
Woman struck by vehicle in north Edmonton expected to survive
A woman in her 40s was hit by a vehicle on 160 Avenue east of 97 Street early Wednesday morning, Edmonton police say.
-
'Evidence of a genocide' found during search of Alta. residential school: First Nation investigators
An organization investigating unmarked graves near a residential school in eastern Alberta says it has uncovered 'physical and documented evidence of a genocide.'
Vancouver
-
Fire erupts at under construction house in Vancouver, displacing multiple families
Ten people have been displaced after a large fire in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood.
-
Burnaby RCMP seeking man who shoved woman to the ground
Mounties in Burnaby are trying to identify a man who allegedly shoved a woman to the ground Monday morning, causing her to break her arm.
-
Resist urge to 'tickle' the snowpack as slide risk increases, avalanche survivor says
Twenty years after he survived being buried in a deadly avalanche in British Columbia's backcountry, Ken Wylie is urging people to be cautious and aware while dealing with a similarly unstable snowpack this year.