Aggressive panhandling to be discussed by Windsor city council

A panhandler sits on a sidewalk on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., July 13, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) A panhandler sits on a sidewalk on Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., July 13, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Indigenous identity fraud 'the ultimate step in colonialism,' Metis lawyer says

Since Grey Owl a century ago, people of European descent have falsely claimed to be Indigenous for personal gain or a sense of absolution, but one Metis legal expert says it would take a psychiatrist to try to fully answer, 'why?' Lawyer Jean Teillet's report examined the harm caused by Indigenous identity fraud, outlined red flags for spotting potential deceit and suggested measures to prevent it.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver