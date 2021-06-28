WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario government is extending funding of up to $14 million over two years for communities providing transportation services in 38 unserved and underserved regions across Ontario including Chatham-Kent and Leamington.

“The Community Transportation Grant Program is making life easier for people living in areas with few public transportation options,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The additional investment in local and intercommunity transportation services will help residents – including Indigenous people, seniors and people with disabilities – get to work, school or appointments and will give communities added security as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and plan for the future.”

It was previously announce Chatham-Kent would receive $500,000 in funding between 2018 and 2023. That number has now increased by $176,467.22 up until the year 2025.

It was previously announce Leamington would receive $606,040 in funding between 2018 and 2023. That number has now increased by $269,419.77 up until the year 2025.