WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Accused drug trafficker arrested: WPS

    Windsor Police
    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 37-year-old man, who is accused of drug trafficking, for violating his bail conditions.

    In January, the man was released on bail while facing more than 12 criminal charges. The charges included four counts of trafficking of a controlled substance, seven counts of possessing a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

    The man’s bail conditions included house arrest and electric monitoring.

    An investigation was launched by the WPS bail compliance officers. Through the investigation, officers said they learned the suspect was breaching their bail conditions.

    On Friday, the man was found and arrested in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

    He now faces a charge for failure to comply with a release order.

