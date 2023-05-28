A Wheatley man was the victim of a fatal car crash

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision that took place this weekend.

Emergency personnel responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” at the intersection of Ninth Line and Merlin Road. The crash involved just one vehicle.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Wheatley, was driving westbound on Ninth Line when he drove into the west side ditch on Merlin Road, sustaining fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traffic Management Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.