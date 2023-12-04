A wet week on the way for Windsor-Essex

A grey week is on the way for Windsor-Essex as well as some mixed precipitation.

Depending on the temperature we could see rain or flurries on Monday, a chance of sunshine on Wednesday with rain or flurries in the forecast for the rest o the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures are around the seasonal mark at about 3 C and the low around -3 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning in the morning. High plus 1.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Friday: Cloudy. High 8.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 9.