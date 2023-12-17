A week before Christmas, Windsor gets into the holiday spirit

In just one week, Christmas will be upon us and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than take in one of the many events taking place Sunday to mark the joyous occasion.

The annual Toy Sale at the Tecumseh Legion kicked off a one-day, 47 vendor extravaganza.

“It's a good way for people to come get like that last minute Christmas gift,” said organizer Jeff Kavanaugh.

Through the years, the event has also raised about $8,000 for the “Adopt a Vet” program, which gives Christmas gifts to veterans who have outlived their families.

“And we do that every year for them and we make sure that they're taken care of because they took care of us so many years ago and it's our turn to return the favor and have fun doing it,” said Kavanaugh.

Meantime, The Friends of Willistead have decked the halls of Willistead Manor for the 2023 Holiday Tours.

It’s another tradition bringing people from around the region during the holidays, with visitors coming from Chatham, Michigan and beyond.

”It's a gem in Windsor. It's a place to go for the holiday seasons and make a family tradition,” said Sandra Schreiner, one of about 50 volunteers from the Friends of Willistead each take a room and give it the Christmas touch for the community to enjoy.

If you missed it, don’t fret: two tours remain this holiday season on Dec. 20 and 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“And it brings me great joy and satisfaction, of course. I'm very proud of how it turned out,” said Mara Conrad, another volunteer with the Friends of Willistead.

And a Christmas-themed day wouldn’t be complete without a special trip from the man in red.

Santa Claus made a special stop at the Fogolar Furlan’s Breakfast with Santa Sunday morning, bringing club members together to celebrate, make crafts and meet the jolly old elf.

“The minute he walks in all of a sudden the kids start being aware that he has entered the room and they all start to like get excited and running up to him and then we start the distribution of the gifts,” said organizer Diane Bortolin.

With all the mayhem the holidays bring, Bortolin hopes everyone takes the time to sit back and enjoy the things that matter most.

“It means spending time with my family,” said Astoria Corrado, one of the children at the event.

“Hopefully everyone is planning for it and is excited for it and looking forward to the holidays with family and children — and Santa,” said Bortolin.