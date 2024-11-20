WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex Wednesday morning

    (DonLand/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (DonLand/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex.

    Because of that, all school board provided bus transportation has been cancelled for City of Windsor and Area B. Afternoon transportation will be operational.

    According to Environment Canada, dense fog has developed and near zero visibility is expected in some areas early this morning.

    Visibility is expected to improve later this morning as the dense fog dissipates, but until then, visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News