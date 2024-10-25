'A shady deal': MP Brian Masse says Ottawa is ignoring Windsorites

Member of Parliament for Windsor-West, Brian Masse, stood in parliament on Friday, saying the government is ignoring Windsorites by allowing the upcoming Ambassador Bridge deal to continue.

He called the allowance of hazardous materials to cross the Ambassador Bridge a “shady deal”.

“Border officers won’t even get the training they need to deal with the eventual disasters that will occur,” said Masse.

He continued, adding the officers are learning from two slides in an online slideshow.

Masse is calling for the Liberals to “choose safety of our environment and economy over the lobby interests of a U.S. billionaire and his empire.”

“Transport Canada is in discussions currently, not only with the member, but also with the member [Masse], but also with the province and the city,” said Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport.

“It’s an issue we are taking seriously, and we will resolve.”